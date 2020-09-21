Los Angeles [US], September 21 (ANI): Netflix's sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has won an Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Comedy Series'.

So far, the show has managed to bag all the awards in comedy categories this year. Earlier the show was awarded for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress and the Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Actress.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Issues Statement After Telugu Actress Who Accused Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Misconduct Mentioned Her Name in Allegations.

The sitcom also managed to win awards for writing and direction.

Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

Also Read | Emmys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Good Luck to all the Nominees, Shares Throwback Video from the Night She Attended It.

Schitt's Creek (Netflix), Dead to Me (Netflix), The Good Place (NBC), Insecure (HBO), The Kominsky Method (Netflix), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), and What We Do in the Shadows (FX) were nominated this year for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)