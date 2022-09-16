Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Scott Bakula, who famously played Dr. Sam Beckett on the 1989 original series 'Quantum Leap', has shared a statement confirming that he is not involved in the upcoming NBC reboot of the show.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared the statement. It read, "Here's the simple version of what's going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me: I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it."

"As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has confused and upset so many fans of the original series," Bakula continued.

Bakula concluded his statement by adding, "I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present."

Ever since the pilot episode of the 2022 revival was greenlit in January of this year, speculation about Bakula's involvement in it has surrounded the show, though there wasn't any communication about Bakula's role until the actor put out the new statement.

The original series ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1993, with an ambiguous series finale that left the fate of Bakula's character up in the air.

One of the final title cards from the finale stated: "Sam Beckett never returned home," fuelling fan speculation about his involvement in the revival.

The new series, which premieres on September 19 on NBC, is set to continue the events of the original series 30 years later, with a new cast headed by Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson and Anastasia Antonia, as per Variety. (ANI)

