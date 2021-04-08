Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): American reality TV star Scott Disick and her model girlfriend Amelia Hamlin have skipped Kardashian-Jenner's Easter celebration to spend their time together in Miami.

According to E! News, the duo was spotted walking hand in hand along a beach in Florida on Easter Sunday, where Amelia was seen wearing a pink monokini and white skirt while Scott donned striped trunks and a matching shirt. Amelia's sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, also joined them for the vacation.

Reportedly, the couple missed the Kardashian-Jenner Easter celebration, this year.

According to the celebration pictures that went viral on the photo-sharing platform on Sunday (local time), Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were at the family gathering in Palm Springs, California with their daughter True Thompson. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also appeared to be in attendance with their daughter Stormi Webster. Kim Kardashian also took part in the holiday festivities with her children North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, and Kendall Jenner, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner did, as well.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian who is dating Travis Barker also took part in the family gathering with her children Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, who she shares with Scott.

However, this is not the first time that Scott and Amelia have been invited to the Kardashian-Jenner party. They were first spotted together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year where their romance became official.

Since then the paparazzi have spotted the duo multiple times on vacations together. According to sources, Amelia has met Scott's kids, too. They were all spotted dining at Sugar Factory in Miami back in February.

Amelia, who is the youngest daughter of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, even addressed Scott as her "dream man" on Instagram, last month.

"Scott and Amelia are getting serious and it is going really well. They are both chill and love to have fun and be out doing things. They are both really social people and like going out but also love a good night at home together," a source close to Scott told E! News, last month.

Recently, Kourtney also shared some photos of gateway to Utah with her children, Travis and his kids. A source told E! News, that the couple has been casually dating since December.

While talking about ex-partners Kourtney and Scott, E! News reported that back in November a close source to both the stars told that the mother of three is not concerned about who her ex is dating as long as it keeps him happy and busy.

The source also noted that Scott is "at his best" when he is "able to find a balance between dating and family time."

In January, after Kourtney's romance with Travis became official, a source close to Scott shared to E! News that the 37-year-old thinks Travis is a "great guy" and that "he's really happy for Kourtney." (ANI)

