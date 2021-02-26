Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Filmmaker Anurag Basu says he has finished writing the sequel of his acclaimed crime-comedy "Ludo", but wants to explore other stories before he begins the second installment.

Released on Netflix last year, the anthology garnered praise for combining crime with comedy and Basu's eccentric and whimsical storyline.

In an interview with PTI, the 50-year-old director said "Ludo 2" is a project he has already discussed with producer Bhushan Kumar, who is more than keen to start the film.

"The script of 'Ludo 2' is completely ready. I can start the film any day, but I don't want to do the same thing again. I just got done with the film so I don't want to get into that universe immediately.

"I've discussed the film with Bhushan Ji also. Because 'Ludo' was a success, he was keen we start the film but I don't want to, as of now. I want to explore some more films, take a gap of two-three films and then come back to the sequel," Basu said.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, "Ludo" centered on the unavoidable jeopardy of life and followed four different stories.

Basu said he was thrilled with the reception the film received on OTT despite it being tailored for the big screen.

What also made the success of "Ludo" gratifying for Basu was the fact that the project released after his ambitious Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer 2017 musical "Jagga Jasoos" had failed to perform well.

"It was heartening because I was so nervous. I try to not repeat myself, or be in my comfort zone. So my nervousness was there for 'Ludo' too because it wasn't a safe space for me. I was charting an unknown territory, yet again and I'm glad it paid off."

"Ludo" is now set to have its TV premiere on Sony Max on February 28.

Basu said while the digital platform helped him release "Ludo" amid a pandemic—and also gave "Jagga Jasoos" a new life when it hit steamers—the director is anxious to see how the TV audience responds to his latest.

"I am greedy to entertain the TV audience. I really love them. Because they don't come to theatres often, perhaps only once or twice a year. So to reach out to them and entertain is a challenge. I am really looking forward to 'Ludo' premiere," he added.

