Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): Sean 'Diddy' Combs is requesting a two-month postponement of his upcoming federal sex-trafficking trial, claiming that the prosecution has not yet provided all the necessary evidence for a fair legal proceeding.

As per Deadline, in a letter submitted on Wednesday, Combs' legal team, led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, urged the court to adjourn the trial, currently set to begin with jury selection on May 5 and opening statements on May 12.

They argue that new evidence included in a recent superseding indictment requires additional time to review and prepare a proper defence.

"The government opposes our proposed reasonable adjournment request, even though it is still producing discovery," the defense wrote in a heavily redacted filing, adding, "Under these circumstances, with discovery seemingly incomplete on a 15-year mandatory minimum count, we cannot, in good conscience, go to trial on the scheduled date," as quoted by Deadline.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has not officially commented on the delay request but has previously indicated it opposes any changes to the trial timeline.

Judge Arun Subramanian acknowledged the defence's concerns in a note attached to the filing, stating that the court will address outstanding evidentiary matters, including those related to a fourth alleged victim, at a scheduled hearing on Friday.

"Pending this Friday's conference, the parties should proceed on the current schedule," the judge ordered, while also inviting Combs' team to refile evidence-related requests that address government objections, as per Deadline.

Combs was arrested in September in a Manhattan hotel by NYPD and federal agents.

He is facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and coercion, stemming from a series of explosive allegations.

As per Deadline, prosecutors claim Combs orchestrated coercive sexual encounters involving drugs, threats, and hired escorts, sessions dubbed "freak-offs", and captured the acts on video.

The case also draws from a high-profile civil settlement with singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, who alleged abuse and assault.

Although that case was settled quickly for USD 30 million, Ventura has indicated she is willing to testify at trial, according to Deadline.

Combs' spokesperson, however, insists the accusations involve "consensual relationships" and denies all criminal wrongdoing.

The defence has also criticised the government's conduct, claiming racial bias and unconstitutional search practices during raids at Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami.

Earlier this year, the team accused prosecutors of targeting "non-conforming sexual activity" and challenged the use of certain evidence, including surveillance footage released by CNN.

As per Deadline, Combs has asserted that the video was edited, a claim CNN denies.

Despite entering not guilty pleas on all charges, Combs' legal troubles continue to mount, with Friday's conference likely to play a crucial role in determining whether the trial will move forward as planned or be pushed to a later date. (ANI)

