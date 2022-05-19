Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Imtiaz Ali's crime thriller 'She' is making a comeback with the second season starting from June 17.

Sharing the update, Netflix took to Instagram and posted, "Ladies and gentlemen... SHE! Bhumi is back in season 2 of SHE and we can't keep our excitement undercover."

Also Read | Panchayat Season 2 Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav's TVF Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, the seven episodes of season 2 are directed by Arif Ali.

Season one of the crime thriller explored the duality in Bhumika's (played by Aaditi Pohankar) life as an undercover constable in the volatile underbelly of Mumbai. The thrill and danger empowered Bhumi like she herself had never imagined! And now with this new found liberation and confidence, she finds herself plunged right back into the dangers of the dark nights and dark alleys of Mumbai.

Also Read | Amber Heard TMZ ‘Slip Up’ Video Goes Viral, Watch Aquaman Actress' 2016 Deposition Footage Presented by Camille Vasquez During Cross-Examination.

Excited about the second season, Aaditi said, "We're so excited to bring 'She' back. It's been a very special project, something that we've held close to our hearts for almost two years now. Personally, I relate a lot more to the characters that are dealing with their own vulnerabilities. It's wonderful to be able to express that on-screen. I think vulnerability makes you more relatable and makes the audience connect more deeply with your character."

The crime thriller series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, amongst others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)