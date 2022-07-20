New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): On the occasion of his wife Upasana's birthday, actor Ram Charan penned a sweet wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ram dropped a fam-jam picture featuring his wife, his father Chiranjeevi and his mother.

"to my dearest @upasanakaminenikonidela ... happiest birthday," he captioned the post.

Ram's wish for his wife has garnered a lot of comments and likes from social media users.

"You all look so good," a social media user commented.

"God bless you both," another one wrote.

Ram and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012 after dating for several years. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram was recently seen in 'Acharya' with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box-office.

Currently, he is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham's directorial 'RC15'. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist. (ANI)

