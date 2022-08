Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline recently gave an explosive interview where he revealed that the singer's sons have been avoiding her for months now.

Page Six cited close sources to say that Federline did the interview "because he and the boys are upset. They worry that everyone is completely ignoring the fact that Britney is [battling mental issues], which is not a secret".

Page Six contacted a source close to Britney Spears also who said that "any claims of Federline doing the interview over fears for the singer are pathetic and inexcusable."

Recently Kevin Federline did an interview with an entertainment portal where he revealed that the singer's sons have been avoiding her for months now. In the interview, Kevin Federline said, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Federline said he and his sons were upset about an allegation Spears levelled on Instagram in April accusing him of refusing to meet with her when she was pregnant with one of their sons. He also threatened to sue his ex-wife over the since-deleted statement.

Soon after, Britney took to her Instagram to respond to Federline's claims. She wrote, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children...As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone... It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL ... I'll say it ... My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad.' I'm sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!"

Britney's husband Sam Asghari also took note of the matter and posted a story and shared his thoughts on the matter. On Instagram, Sam wrote, "Kevin's gravy train will end soon which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements...I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside from him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by his approval of the cruel 13 years (conservatorship) and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at the time of its conception as well."

Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden didn't even attend her wedding with Sam Asghari, which was her third marriage this spring. The 40-year-old pop star has been in limelight for the nude photos that she herself posts online, as per Page Six.

Spears and Federline were married between 2004 and 2006, and their relationship was chronicled in a reality show called "Britney and Kevin Chaotic."

A year after their divorce, Spears had a series of public meltdowns as she fought for custody of the children. The former teen pop star was hospitalized multiple times, shaved her head, attacked paparazzi, and was forced into rehab, according to Page Six.

In the years after her court-ordered conservatorship began, her relationship with her sons was peaceful and stable but had recently deteriorated due to unspecified things that her sons witnessed during their visits with mom, shared Federline.

He said, "There were a lot of things going on that I didn't feel comfortable with."

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," he added.

Federline also stated about the children in an interview that "They've had a lot of questions about it. I don't know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better."

Federline said he hoped Preston and Jayden would have a good relationship with their grandfather.

In June, Spears bought a Los Angeles mansion not far from where Federline's house is - with the teens, his wife Victoria, their two children, and his two other children from another previous relationship.

Recently the "Baby One More Time" singer announced she is pregnant after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year, as per Page Six. (ANI)

