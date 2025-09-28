Los Angeles [US], September 28 (ANI): Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are finally married! The star couple exchanged nuptial vows during a beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony in California on Saturday.

Soon after, Selena shared pictures and videos, capturing their dreamy moments from the ceremony. She simply captioned the post with, "9.27.25."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPH6AbikoLG/

In the Polaroid snaps, Selena and Benny could be seen embracing each other, holding hands, and soaking up the moment. While the first one shows a close-up of the couple, it is followed by another one of Selena's flower bouquet.

One adorable photo shows the signer sitting on the ground, with Benny lying with his head on her lap.

For the wedding, the bride and groom wore stunning Ralph Lauren ensembles. While Selena Gomez looked amazing in a halter-style white gown with a dramatic open back and floral details, Benny Blanco opted for the classic black tuxedo and bow tie, as reported by People.

Reacting to the post, celebrities like Camila Cabello, Gordon Ramsay, and Amy Schumer extended their heartfelt greetings. The groom, Benny Blanco, also couldn't help but adore his wife as he wrote, "my wife in real life."

While fans were highly excited after Selena shared the first pictures from her wedding, not much was revealed about whether her famous friends, like Taylor Swift or Paris Hilton, were in attendance. The singer's 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were also expected on the guest list.

According to TMZ, Swift reached the Santa Barbara airport on Friday afternoon; however, she remained completely undercover with heavy security. She is likely to stay at a private rental home instead of a hotel due to security reasons.

Selena celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas with friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, among others.

In an Instagram post, she shared several pictures of herself in "Bride" theme outfits, with one of them showing her in a veil with the embroidery of "bride to be." The singer was also pictured relaxing on a luxury yacht, surrounded by friends, as they posed for pictures and shared fun moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN63zYHD0os/

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024, after dating for more than a year. (ANI)

