Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): On Tuesday, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello spent a girls' night-in, seemingly at one of their homes, posting a video on TikTok, lip-syncing to a memorable scene from Lifetime's 'Dance Moms' with cocktail martinis, dressed in comfortable pyjamas.

As per People, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star, Selena, and the 'Havana' singer, Camila, are seen acting as the reality series' original cast members 'Christi Lukasiak' and 'Kelly Hyland'; mothers of dancers 'Chloe Lukasiak' and 'Brooke Hyland' respectively, in a hilarious scene about their 'Dance Moms' castmates' perception of them.

In the video, Camila is seen looking super-comfortable in a tank top and sweatpants, with her hair in a bun as she sits behind Selena with a martini glass in hand. Selena, perched in front of the camera, appeared effortlessly cool in a black vest and gold earrings as she holds onto a glass while fixing her new fringe.

"And then there were two" mimes Camila, looking down at Selena, who acting as intoxicated, replies "I know."

"You know what, though..." Camila starts, before Selena cuts her off and exclaims, "Nobody likes us. The two bitches are left," bursting into laughter as the pair hold their martini glasses.

Furthermore, tagging Camila in the post's caption, Selena also encouraged viewers to 'stream familia lol,' a reference to Camila's recently released third album of the same name. (ANI)

