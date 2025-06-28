Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): Selena Gomez is making her long-awaited return to the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' universe, confirming that she will guest star in season 2 of the Disney Channel sequel series, 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'.

In a social media post, Gomez revealed the exciting news, saying, "Just feels right..." alongside a photo of her sitting on the iconic set while holding a wand, much to the delight of fans who have been eager to see Alex Russo back on screen.

Gomez, who also serves as an executive producer on 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place', made several guest appearances in the first season.

During those appearances, she introduced her brother, Justin Russo (played by David Henrie), and his family to Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a young and rebellious wizard-in-training.

Billie requires Justin's help to safeguard the future of the Wizard World. However, Justin, who has chosen to lead a normal life with his family, is forced to revisit his magical roots and take on the role of mentor.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' has impressive viewership numbers.

As per Deadline, the premiere episode of the series became the most-watched Disney Channel series premiere on Disney+ ever, garnering 3.2 million global views within the first 12 days of its release.

In addition to Gomez and Henrie, the series features an ensemble cast including Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo.

The show is written and executive produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, with Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Selena Gomez, and David Henrie also serving as executive producers.

The series is a continuation of the original Wizards of Waverly Place, created by Todd Greenwald. (ANI)

