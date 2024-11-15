Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Selena Gomez is sharing more about her unforgettable experiences working alongside the legendary Meryl Streep on the set of 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 32-year-old singer and actress, who stars in the Hulu series, recently opened up about the lasting impression Streep made on her during their time together on set.

According to People magazine, in an interview, Gomez recalled one particularly touching moment that showcased Streep's commitment to her craft and her generosity toward her fellow cast and crew.

"I remember being on set with Meryl Streep, trying to shoot her side so that she could go home and have the next day off. Toward the end of the day, she said, 'Wait, no, why aren't we turning around?' And they said, 'Oh, we'll do that tomorrow.' And she goes, 'No, no, I must come in, I should be here for them,'" Gomez said, as per People magazine.

The moment highlighted Streep's dedication, even after a long day of filming. "It was so classy and showed that she really still loved the craft and that she wanted to be there for us too," Gomez added.

But it wasn't just Streep's work ethic that left a mark on Gomez. The Rare Beauty mogul also recalled a whimsical moment on set that demonstrated the actress's authenticity and joy for her work.

"I'll never forget her being barefoot, singing on set, just loving what she's doing," Gomez said, adding, "I want that spirit, I want to always love what I do and be there for people."

Gomez, who has consistently praised Streep's presence and professionalism, also reflected on the sense of awe she felt when the legendary actress first joined the show.

"I was just admiring her," Gomez confessed, adding, "I've learned so much from her just by her being Meryl."

Meryl Streep, who plays Broadway star Loretta Durkin in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 3, has made an indelible impact on her co-stars.

Gomez, in particular, has been vocal about the honour of sharing a set with one of the most revered actresses of all time.

Streep's humility and down-to-earth nature have also been a significant source of inspiration for the younger star.

Reflecting on a standout moment from filming, Gomez shared her deep emotional response to watching Streep perform live onstage.

"My favourite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. She would do it a capella, live every time and I cried. I wasn't in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears," Gomez revealed, adding, "Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful."

For Gomez, who has often spoken about how much she admires Streep, the experience of working together has been a masterclass in professionalism and artistic integrity.

"She's an inspiration and she's someone who is incredibly talented while being very humble, and professional and kind," Gomez said, emphasizing Streep's incredible impact on her and the 'Only Murders in the Building' set as a whole. (ANI)

