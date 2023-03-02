Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Filmmakers and producers have taken a post-release promotional route for their latest works.

The makers of 'Selfiee' will unveil a new song called 'Deewaane' featuring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez soon.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Emraan shared a poster with Jacqueline. He wrote in the caption, "Deewaane" aarahe Hain, Hum sabko Diwaana banana. Dropping Teaser Tomorrow !![?] #Selfiee in cinemas now." In the poster, Emraan is clad in a yellow-coloured kurta and Jacqueline is dressed in a traditional lehenga with heavy jewellery and makeup.

'Selfiee' registered low footfall from day one and drew flaks from netizens and trade analysts alike.

Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet: "Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1... Sends shock waves throughout the industry... One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it... Fri Rs 2.55 cr+ India biz."

'Selfiee' is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. Akshay and Emraan reprised their roles in the remake.

The film showcased the recreated version of the 90s hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', sung by Udit Narayan, and Abhijeet Bhattacharya and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Akshay and Emraan have collaborated for the first time in 'Selfiee'.(ANI)

