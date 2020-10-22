New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday showered love over her baby cousin sister Parineeti Chopra as she ringed into her 32nd birthday.

Priyanka took to her social media profiles - Instagram and Twitter - to share a drop-dead gorgeous picture of herself with the birthday girl.

Also Read | BARC Report: Rupali Ganguly – Sudhanshu Pandey’s Anupamaa Tops The TRP List, Takes Over Shraddha Arya – Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya (View Ratings).

The picture sees the duo posing at an illuminated Umaid Bhawan Palace from the time of her wedding celebrations that took place in Jodhpur in December 2018.

"Happy Birthday Tisha Sending you a biiiiiig hug and Miss you tons @ParineetiChopra," the 'Baywatch' actor tweeted along with the picture.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Roshan Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The Chopra sisters enjoy a great bond together and are often seen spending time with each other. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)