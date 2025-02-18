Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Singer Shaan on Tuesday attended Maha Kumbh Mela where he took a holy dip in sangam.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was also spotted taking part in a sacred ritual.

Last week, actor Vivek Oberoi, along with his family, visited the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

Oberoi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for the Mahakumbh arrangements and shared how proud he feels that the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in the country with so much love.

"We have come here to thank God... We want to thank the government of India, especially the government of Uttar Pradesh, their administration, and every officer present here for making such good preparations. It feels very proud that today, the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in such a beautiful way in our country," Oberoi told ANI.

Actor Vicky Kaushal also visited Mahakumbh 2025 ahead of his film Chhaava's release. Sharing his experience at the event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his joy, saying, "I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit Mahakumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here.

"The ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 540 million devotees taking a holy dip in the first 36 days, officials said on Monday. (ANI)

