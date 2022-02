Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Veteran star Shabana Azmi is losing no time in getting back to work, announcing her recovery from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a stunning picture of herself and wrote, "Free from Covid finally and back on set - the place Im happiest to be in..."

On February 1, the 'Fire' actor had shared with her friends and followers on social media that she had contracted coronavirus.

"Have tested positive for Covid today Have isolated myself at home and Request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," she had written.

Meanwhile, Azmi will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

