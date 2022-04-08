Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to bring a smile to people's faces.

Recently, he made one of his crew members feel special by penning a handwritten letter for him.

In the letter addressed to Abhishek Anil Tiwari, who is an assistant director for the film, the 'Zero' actor expressed his gratitude towards Abhishek for his hard work and efficiency.

"To Abhishek, thank you for making 'Pathaan' such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem, my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which u pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss you lots," the note read.

SRK signed off the letter by writing "love" and his signature.

For the unversed, 'Pathaan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. (ANI)

