Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to his three children -- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

On Sunday, he took time out of his busy schedule and spent quality time with his daughter and his kid AbRam.

Several pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which SRK can be seen driving his car with Suhana seated in the front seat next to him.

One of the images shows AbRam happily sitting on sister Suhana's lap.

Dressed in a grey T-shirt, SRK had a big smile on his face while stepping out of his house with his children.

Fans assumed that the family was off to the Brabourne Stadium where Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is playing an IPL match against Delhi Capitals today.

"Are they going to watch the match?" a netizen commented.

"They look so happy," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has recently finished the Spain schedule of 'Pathaan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)