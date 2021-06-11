New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one who never fails to impress fans with his charm. After a long time, on Friday SRK treated his fans to a stunning monochrome selfie, flaunting his beard and long hair.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture sporting the rugged look, along with the caption, ''They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess...Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all.''

As soon as he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section with love and praise. While one user wrote, ''Love you so much, miss u king'', another one commented, ''King.''

Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma has been on a sabbatical since the film tanked at the box office in 2018.

His upcoming projects include 'Pathan', which is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. The movie, which doesn't have an official release date, has been billed as an action-thriller and will be produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. (ANI)

