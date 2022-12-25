Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla's romantic psychological thriller film 'Darr' turned 29 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Yash Raj Productions shared a video which they captioned, "Nobody said anything but we still got chill."

In the video, the production house shared some glimpses from the film.

Soon after they shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Before releasing it was completely juhi and sunny's film... But Who thought that Darr will be remember only for SRK,"a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "No one can have Demon laugh like SRK ."

"Darr :A violent love story......... What a great story....... The only violence I want in my life....... No one was....... Is..... Wil..... Like srk," another fan commented.

The production house also shared a poster of the film on their Instagram stories.

Helmed by Yash Chopra, the film was released in the year 1993 and showcased Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The 'Chak De India' actor received a lot of appreciation for his negative portrayal.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' in his kitty.

Sunny Deol,on the other hand, will be next seen in director Anil Sharma's upcoming action film 'Gadar 2' alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkrash Sharma.

Apart from that, he also has Anil Sharma's 'Apne 2' along with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

