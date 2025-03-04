Mumbai ( Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, and Niyati Kanakia.

Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia got married on March 2 in Mumbai.

Several pictures of King Khan went viral on social media. In the photos, he can be seen interacting with Gowariker and posing with Konark and Niyati.

For the special occasion, he wore a white shirt, a black blazer, a matching tie and trousers.

Shah Rukh worked with Gowariker in several projects, and he played a lead role in the 2004 film 'Swades', which is co-written, directed and produced by Ashutosh.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also graced the event. They both looked stunning twinning in white coloured outfit.

Superstar Aamir Khan was also among the attendees. He looked dapper in black attire.

Music maestro AR Rahman posed with Ashutosh Gowariker, Konark, and Niyati at the event.

The grand event was attended by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Sonali Bendre and others. (ANI)

