Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film "Dunki".

Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail.

This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films "Jawan" and "Pathaan", respectively.

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year.

"Dunki" marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in "Pathaan" and "Jawan".

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is reportedly a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique named, 'donkey flight'. It is set to be released in theatres on December 21.

