Actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain the audience once againt with his action avatar in the upcoming film Jawan. Makers of the film is all set to unveil the official trailer. On Saturday, makers of Jawan dropped a motion teaser featuring a walky-talky with the text Jawan flashing on it and raised the fans' excitement. Taking to Instagram, Red Chillies Productions shared the video and wrote, "Stay Tuned...#JawanTrailer." Jawan: Trailer Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Film To Release Alongside Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in Theatres- Reports.

Although an official announcement of the trailer release date is still awaited.

Recently SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where a user asked him when will Jawan teaser will be out? To which he replied, "It's all ready getting other assets in place. Don't worry it's all in a happy place...#Jawan."

Helmed by South filmmaker Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is billed to pack high-octane action sequences.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7. Jawan: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film to be Attached to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7, Grand Launch to Happen on July 10 - Reports.

During his popular #AskSRK session, the actor also shared his experience of working with Nayanthar, Vijay and director Atlee. Talking about Nayanthara, the actor wrote, "She is lovely....too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan." While talking about the 'Master' actor he tweeted, "He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learnt a lot from Vijay." The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara, Vijat and director Atlee.

Sharing his experience of working with Atlee, he said, "Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun. #Jawan."

'Jawan' is going to be SRK's second release after his comeback after 4 years.

He also revealed what he loved the most about the film. "For me at least it's a new kind of a genre. An Atlee special and the marriage of trying to bring two ways of making films in tandem," he tweeted. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Intro Scene Leaked From Atlee's Upcoming Film? Here's The Truth About Viral Pics!

As the film is going to be a multilingual, a user asked the King Khan, "did Atlee made you learn Tamil #Jawan #AskSRK" to which he replied, "Atlee and Anirudh made me do a few song lines (lip synch ) in Tamil....hope I got them right." Apart from Jawan, the King Khan will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film Dunki is still awaited.