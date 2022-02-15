Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Actor Shaheer Sheikh will be seen entertaining viewers with his new daily soap titled 'Woh Toh Hai Albela'.

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared the show's promo. In the clip, he can be seen in a cool avatar.

Anuj Sachdeva also marked his presence in the promo.

"Woh Toh Hai Albela," he captioned the post.

The new show will air on Star Bharat soon.

Prior to 'Woh Toh Hai Albela', Shaheer had featured in 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise' and 'Pavitra Rishta 2'. (ANI)

