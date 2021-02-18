New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Leaving netizens in split, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Thursday shared his rib-tickling version of Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate's meme-worthy track 'Pawri Hori Hai', which has taken social media by storm.

With several memes surfacing on social media where netizens and celebrities are seen grooving to the latest 'pawri anthem', Shahid came up with his own version of the track on Instagram and shared a hilarious video from the sets of his upcoming untitled OTT project with Rashi Khanna.

Alongside the video, the 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote, "#fakers faking feku .... better words were never said."

The video that received more than 2 million views within a few hours of being posted sees Krishna DK saying, "Yeh mera star hai, yeh mere log hain, or ye hamari pawri hori hai." While Shahid is seen singing Yo Yo Honey Singh's hit track 'Party All Night' from Akshay Kumar's 2013 movie 'Boss'.

Rashi and the filmmaker duo Raj and DK also shared the same post on their official Instagram accounts marking the first schedule wrap of the untitled project.

Yashraj, who has made a name for himself by making iconic tracks out of some dialogues or meme-worthy content, recently posted the new track incorporating the famous #PawriHoriHai, which has gone viral on social media.

However, it is important to note where the word "pawri" came from. Last week, a Pakistani influencer and content creator named Dananeer Mobeen went viral on social media in which she could be seen vacationing in a hilly location.

In her 15-second video, she could be heard saying, "Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawri ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party)."

Mobeen saying party as "pawri" has triggered a meme fest on social media and Mukhate also stepped on the bandwagon to use the word to make a party anthem that everyone can groove to.

As soon as the new composition was posted on Yashraj's Instagram account, users started to comment and there were the likes of Bollywood celebrities including Sidhant Chaturvedi, Archana Puran Singh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who gave their approval to this "pawri anthem".

Several other users took to Twitter to approve of Yashraj's new "pawri anthem" and memes started to flock in.

Dananeer creates content on a range of topics including the latest make-up and fashion trends. She also speaks on mental health issues plaguing the youth of Pakistan.

While the footage has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai on Twitter, the video has over a million views on Dananeer's official Instagram handle alone. Yashraj has earlier composed several iconic tracks like 'Rasode mein kaun tha,' 'Biggini shoot' and 'Tuadda Kutta Tommy.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides, the untitled Raj and DK helmed OTT project, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. (ANI)

