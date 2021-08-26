Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's firstborn Misha turned a year older on Thursday.

Wishing her daughter a happy birthday, Mira took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message.

"Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha.Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and the lainbows Jou are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord', Grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Papa," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Mira posted a picture of a rainbow cake.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed Misha in 2016, and then in 2018, they were blessed with a son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira has become a renowned face for her beauty and make-up endorsements. She even often creates tutorials on social media about skincare and physical fitness. (ANI)

