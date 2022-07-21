Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor dropped a smiling picture on his social media account.

On Thursday, Shahid took to his Instagram handle and shared a joyful picture, making his fan go crazy over his smile.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal's Commando To Be Adapted Into Web Series With New Actor.

Sharing the picture, the actor captioned, "Get your happy face on !!"

In the image, the 'Jersey' actor was seen wearing a printed shirt with a tiger featuring it that he teamed up with black trousers.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Leaves 'Hefty Tip' After Racking Up $576 Bill at Italian Restaurant While Visiting Boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia.

From the background in the picture, the actor can be seen enjoying on a beach when he smiled for the camera.

Shahid's social media post garnered several likes and comments from his fans and followers. Some of whom also left fire and heart emojis.

One of the users commented, "Your smile uffffff."

Another user wrote, "your smile n uh."

A user also complimented Shahid's shirt. The comment reads, "Cool shirt."

Another dropped a comment "My favourite hero."

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen making his OTT debut, the name of which is yet not revealed. Shahid has also collaborated with director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)