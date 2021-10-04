Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor is inspiring us to drive away the Monday blues by hitting the gym and building some strength.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shahid shared a glimpse of his early morning workout. In the image, we can see barbells and other gym equipment kept in a room.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Birthday Special: 10 Honest and Inspiring Quotes by the Tum Mile Actress That Will Enlighten Your Mind!.

"Early morning deadlifts. The best," he captioned the post.

Not only Shahid but his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a workout lover. She often shares her fitness regime with her Instagram followers.

Also Read | Paoli Dam Birthday Special: Did You Know The Bulbbul Actress’ Movie Chatrak Helmed By A Sri Lankan Director, Never Got A Theatrical Release?.

A few months ago, Mira, the mother of two children, surprised everyone with her flexibility. She had posted a video, in which she was seen doing yoga asanas like Chakrasana or the backbend pose, Halasana or plough pose and Padmasana or the lotus pose. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)