Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Actor Shahid Kapoor is set to perform at the upcoming 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The three-day extravaganza, which was earlier scheduled to be held in May, will kick off on June 2 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The "Jersey" actor said the annual gala holds a special place in his heart and this year he is excited about making new memories.

"I look forward to my performance at IIFA Awards night and what better venue than the spectacular state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena," Kapoor said in a statement.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh will host the much anticipated event, which will also see performances by cine personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

The event will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

