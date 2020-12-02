New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday extended greetings to her mother and veteran actor Neelima Azeem on her 62nd birthday.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his mother and penned down a short yet love-filled birthday wish for her.

The picture sees Neelima happy, merry, and content while posing in a boat looking at the fleet of birds in the sky.

" Mom..... I love you ..... happy happy birthday," the star wrote in the caption with red heart emoticons.

Neelima, who was recently seen in a small yet significant role in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', is the mother of Shahid and 'Dhadak' fame Ishaan Khattar.

Being a professional Kathak dancer trained under Birju Maharaj's Kalashram at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Neelima has also appeared in several movies.

One of her famous movies includes Sooryavansham, in which she played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in law. (ANI)

