New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Pop singer Shakira recently caught the attention of the Indian audience with her appearance in designer Anamika Khanna's ensemble during the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

For her performance, Shakira opted for a stunning red look by Anamika Khanna. Her outfit consisted of a bralette-style top and a frilled skirt.

Also Read | 'Chhaava' First Reviews Out! Critics All Praises for Vicky Kaushal's Career-Defining Performance As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Call Laxman Utekar's Film 'Grand, Gritty & Glorious'.

The ensemble was adorned with delicate threadwork, beads, and Swarovski crystals. The silhouette was brought to life in shades of red including rouge, crimson and scarlet.

Have a look at a picture of Shakira in Anamika Khanna's creation

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Did Urvashi Rautela, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh Unfollow BeerBiceps on Instagram Amid Legal Drama Over 'India's Got Latent' Episode?.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DF-tGa6owyF/?hl=en&img_index=1

Indian designers are undoubtedly making waves globally. At the Golden Globes 2025, popular Canadian-American actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara was spotted donning a Rahul Mishra couture gown.

Mindy Kaling, who previously wore a Gaurav Gupta gown at the Met Gala, opted for a champagne-coloured architectural gown designed by Ashi Studio.

Ace fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra started 2025 on a high note as he graced the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The globally acclaimed designer made a stylish debut, looking sharp in a custom-designed black tuxedo with a white shawl lapel and abstract detailing designed by his label.

Kim Kardashian, who arrived in India last year for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, too opted for an ensemble created by Indian designers including Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)