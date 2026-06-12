Entertainment News | Shakira's Rocking Performance at FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony in Mexico, Burna Boy Joins Her for 'Dai Dai'

Mexico City [Mexico], June 12 (ANI): The wait is finally over. The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicked off in Mexico on Thursday evening with a grand opening ceremony that saw a power-packed performance by global pop queen Shakira on 'Dai Dai, which is the tournament's official anthem. She was joined on stage by Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy, setting the perfect tone for football's biggest celebration.

Shakira not only crooned the football anthem but also captivated the crowd with her signature dance moves at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium.

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The spectacle featured a giant trophy emerging dramatically from the centre of the pitch while dancers in traditional attire and vibrant costumes brought the performance to life with a dazzling display of colour and culture.

Fans who were unable to witness Shakira's electrifying performance live at the stadium tuned in from their homes and were left mesmerised by the spectacle.

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Social media platforms were soon flooded with clips and highlights from her performance, as viewers praised her energy and stage performance.

A few hours before her performance, the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker treated fans to her pictures from the rehearsals.

Alongside the pictures, Shakira reflected on what she described as a "non-stop" week of rehearsals and expressed her excitement about finally taking the stage."It has been a non-stop rehearsal week for us, we are ready!! Can't wait to see you all tomorrow at the @fifaworldcup Opening Ceremony," she wrote.

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Shakira's association with football has become almost inseparable over the years. The Colombian superstar has played a significant role in some of the sport's biggest celebrations, most notably through her FIFA World Cup anthems.

Her 2010 World Cup hit "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" remains one of the most iconic football songs ever produced.

'Waka Waka' peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts in July 2010. On the Latin Rhythm Airplay, it peaked No. 8 and reached a No. 38 high on the Billboard Hot 100 during the same period. It also spent 42 weeks at No. 1 on Latin Digital Song Sales, Shak's longest-leading title on that chart, as per Billboard.

Co-host Mexico is taking on South Africa in the tournament's opening match at the Mexico City Stadium.

Group A clash marks the beginning of the biggest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

For Mexico, the spotlight will be firmly fixed on El Tri as they seek to make a winning start in front of their home fans, according to FIFA.Interestingly, the fixture is a reversal of the opening game of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where Siphiwe Tshabalala's memorable strike gave the hosts the lead before Rafael Marquez rescued a 1-1 draw for Mexico. Marquez will once again be involved on the touchline, this time serving as assistant coach to Mexico boss Javier Aguirre. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)