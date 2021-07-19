Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Actor Shakti Kapoor, who tickled audiences funny bone with his role of Crime Master Gogo in the 1994 released film 'Andaz Apna Apna', will reportedly play the iconic character in Disney + Hotstar's new project.

On Monday, the streaming platform posted a video on social media, wherein Shakti Kapoor is seen dressed up as Crime Master Gogo. His daughter Shraddha Kapoor also featured in the clip.

In the video, we can see Shraddha applying nail polish before Crime Master Gogo interrupts her and decamps with her nail paint.

When Shraddha addressed her father as 'bapu', the veteran actor corrects her and says, "I am Crime Master Gogo. I am back. Aya hu toh kuch toh loot kar jaunga."

On sharing screen space with her father in the promotional video, Shraddha said: "Ever since I was little, I have enjoyed seeing my father on screen - totally in his element, adding his personal touch to characters that today have a massive cult-like following! Being on set with him is for the books. It's so memorable to share the screen space with my father and I'm really excited to see how this unveils."

However, fans are still waiting for the official details about Shakti Kapoor's role. (ANI)

