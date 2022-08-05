New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Ex-Bigg Boss couple Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's new song 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' is officially out now.

Sung by celebrated singers Sachet-Parampara and penned by National award winner Manoj Muntashir, the song is a romantic track which features the singer couple along with ex-boyfriend and girlfriend Raqesh-Shamita, popularly known as 'ShaRa'.

The song marks ShaRa's first on-screen collaboration, that too after their separation.

Talking about the song, the 'Mohabbatien' actor said, "It has been an extremely enriching and satisfying experience working on this project. It is a beautiful song with an extremely fun vibe, we as a team, have attempted to capture the essence of love and romance through the music as well as picturisation. From peppy beats, picturesque locations to striking colours, the song exudes an entertaining spirit and I can't wait for the audience to experience the liveliness of it."

Raqesh on the other hand said, "It felt like a celebration on the sets because the locations were vibrant and the energy was great. The team involves some of the biggest names in music industry and it was a pleasure to be part of the song."

Soon after the song was out on the T-series YouTube channel, it gathered a massive response from the netizens and Raqesh-Shamita is currently gathering a lot of praises for their sparkling chemistry in the romantic track.

Sachet-Parampara said, "After our track with Meet Bros last year we looked forward to collaborating with them again and thanks to Bhushan Kumar we found the perfect song with Tere Vich Rab Disda."

Shamita and Raqesh met each other on 'Bigg Boss OTT' last year and soon fell in love during their stint on the reality show. Following that, they were seen together going on a date, and have also made many party appearances together.

Recently, the ex-couple took to their Instagram and announced the separation with a note on their story.

"I think it's important to make this clear. Rakesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here is to positivity and Newer horizons love and gratitude to all." Shamita wrote in her statement. (ANI)

