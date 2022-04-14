Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): It's finally happening! The guests have started arriving for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony.

Late Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi has reached Ranbir's Bandra residence, Vastu, where the couple will tie the knot.

Neila Devi marked her presence in a graceful saree. Her daughter Kanchan was also spotted outside the venue.

Ranbir and Alia will reportedly pose for the paparazzi as newlyweds at 7 pm after performing the wedding rituals at Vastu.

On Wednesday, the pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji graced the occasion with their presence. (ANI)

