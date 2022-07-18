Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Shanaya Kapoor's debut 'Bedhadak' has not been shelved.

On Monday, the makers cleared the air about the reports that suggested 'Bedhadak' will not see the light of the day.

The makers confirmed that the film is very much in making and the shoot will be started early next year. They also shared that the actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for the project.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, 'Bedhadak' also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya.

In March, the makers unveiled the first look of the cast.

"I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," Shanaya, who is actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, wrote on Instagram while sharing her look from the film.

'Bedhadak' is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space. (ANI)

