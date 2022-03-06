Washington [US], March 6 (ANI): 'A magical bowler' -- that's how music legend Elton John outpoured his love for spinner Shane Warne, who passed away on March 4 following a suspected heart attack.

Taking to Instagram, Elton paid heartfelt tributes to Australian cricket legends Shane and Rod Marsh.

"A tragic day for Australian cricket. Two legends passing is heartbreaking. I knew them both and played cricket with Rod in Perth. A very special and fearless man. Shane was a magical bowler and such huge fun. They were both Australians through and through, which made them so endearing. My sympathies to their families and loved ones," he wrote.

Alongside the emotional note, Elton shared a picture with Shane. He also dropped a throwback image of Rod Marsh who, too, breathed his last on March 4.

For the unversed, Marsh was in an induced coma and was fighting for his life after he had suffered a major heart attack last week. (ANI)

