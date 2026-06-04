Entertainment News | Shania Twain Biopic Reportedly in the Works, Singer to Produce Film

Los Angeles [US], June 4 (ANI): A biopic based on the life of global music star Shania Twain is reportedly in the works.

The film, titled Shania, will trace the singer's journey from her early days in Canada to becoming one of the biggest names in country music.

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According to PEOPLE, Deadline confirmed that the film will be written and directed by Leah M McKendrick. Shania Twain is also expected to be involved in the project as a producer along with Amie Karp.

McKendrick, who previously directed Scrambled and the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Voicemails for Isabelle, shared her excitement about working on the film.

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Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Long before I was making movies, I was shooting Shania music videos in my bedroom. This wild-hearted force of a woman means so much to me - and the world. It is a surreal dream come true to get to bring her trailblazing, gut-punching, awe-inspiring story to the screen (and ride horses and eat pasta in the process!) I am honored. I am humbled. I am READY. Let's go, girls."

While details about the story have not been revealed, the film is expected to focus on Twain's rise from Windsor, Ontario, to becoming a country music superstar in the 1990s.

Over the years, Twain has delivered several hit songs, including Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, That Don't Impress Me Much, You're Still the One, Up! and I'm Gonna Getcha Good!.

Meanwhile, the singer is also preparing for the release of her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, next month.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Twain said the album reflects her childhood and the environment in which she grew up.

"I'm turning 60 and I feel good and I've got to celebrate that. I'm grateful to have made it this far," Twain said.

She added, "So I was celebrating that with all of the Queen of Me music. But who makes you who you become basically. I had never shared that with the fans before."

Talking about revisiting her past through music, Twain further said, "It was really fun to revisit the past with a really great and positive outlook. I took ownership of being able to say to myself and to share it out loud in the music that it's made me who I am. I wouldn't trade it for anything because I'm actually quite happy with where I am and who I am and I wouldn't trade that."

Little Miss Twain, her first album since 2023's Queen of Me, is scheduled to release on July 24. (ANI)

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