Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Actors Sharad Kelkar and Mithila Palkar have lent their voices to the new season of Hindi podcast Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine.

As per a statement, the new season will be launched with Sharad as the voice of Wolverine, Mithila as Sofia, Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey, Aadil Khan as Captain America, Vijay Vikram Singh as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Crossbones, Aalekh Sangal as Red Skull, Chetanya Adib as Cyclops, Abish Mathew as Kevin and Sachin Kumbhar as Bucky.

The official plot of the audio project reads, "Thirty years ago, Super Villains won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other Super Hero, the Red Skull took over the United States. Since that day, a traumatized Wolverine has wandered in a daze of survivor's guilt and self-loathing over his feelings of failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students."

"Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first," the plot further read.

The English language version of Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine was written and directed by Jenny Turner Hall, with sound design by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick. The new season of the Hindi version will be out on Audible on March 13. (ANI)

