Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Actor Sharib Hashmi will be seen sharing screen space with veteran Naseeruddin Shah in ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's film ' Ul Jalool Ishq'.

Excited to work in the film, Sharib, in a statement, said, "I couldn't have asked for a better beginning than this for 2024. Finally, I'm getting to work with Naseeruddin Shah sir. It's like a dream come true for me.I'm really glad to be part of such a beautiful ensemble and an amazing team. Can't wait to start shooting for 'Ul Jalool Ishq'."

The film will be produced by designer Manish Malhotra under his production banner Stage 5 Production.

Sharing the update, Manish on his Instagram wrote, "Bewakoofiyan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq;Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor ul jalool hai ishq!I am so happy to announce our @stage5production 3rd film production. A beautiful film UL JALOOL ISHQ written and directed by @vibhupuri , shooting of the film starts 9th January with this supremely talented cast @naseeruddin49 @itsvijayvarma @fatimasanashaikh @mrfilmistaani."

Vishal Bhardwaj has composed the music for the film while Gulzar has penned the lyrics.

Actors Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also a part of the film's cast. (ANI)

