Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes has decided to make mental health his utmost priority currently.

On Wednesday, Shawn took to Instagram and informed his followers that he has cancelled his world tour to focus on his wellbeing.

Also Read | Huma Qureshi Birthday: 7 Best Fashion Appearances of the ‘Maharani’ Actress That Are Hard to Resist!.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he wrote.

"After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he added.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: From Chundari Penne To Achamillai, 5 Hit Songs Crooned By Mollywood's Handsome Hunk (Watch Videos).

The statement also suggested that Shawn is "hopeful" he will be able to pick up tour dates after this mental health pause, but that ultimately right now he's focused on putting "my health first as my priority."

"This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he concluded.

The world tour was expected to kick off last month and run through October ahead of its European leg, which was slated to launch in May 2023, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Shawn has been vocal about mental health in the past, both through his music and in previous social media posts. In April, for example, the singer posted a note on Twitter sharing his struggles as someone who "constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning."

"The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to not feel like I'm failing," Mendes wrote, "the truth is I'm ALSO okay ... I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."

Shawn released his "Wonder" album in December 2020. His most recent single, "When You're Gone," arrived March 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)