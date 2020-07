Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has committed 250,000 USD through his Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF) and in partnership with the non-profit organisation Global Citizen to fund the Global Citizen Academy, a 'leadership experience' for high school graduates.

According to Variety, awarding need-based scholarships, the program is designed with Minerva Project and will feature its own curriculum and program of speakers diving into social issues such as racial justice, climate change and human rights.

In addition, the 'Never Be Alone' crooner will be serving as Global Youth Chair for the Academy tasked with amplifying recruitment worldwide. Mendes will also help curate speakers for the Academy's 'Leadership In Action' series.

While announcing the commitment, Mendes said: "Our world needs young leaders now more than ever. It's been truly inspiring to watch so many young activists use their voices. By working with Global Citizen Academy, my hope is that we can empower many more young people around the world with the resources and tools they need to make an impact."

"In recent months many have called on Gen Z -- and, specifically, this year's high school graduates -- to step up and lead," added Abby Falik, Global Citizen Year founder and CEO. "Some have called for a year of service, others have called for a national corps. But until now, no one has provided a clear and tangible way to do it. We're thrilled to partner with Shawn and his Foundation to launch Global Citizen Academy: a powerful new pathway for young people who are ready to get in the arena, level up and lead... To anyone around the world who is inspired by Shawn's activism and leadership, I hope you'll join us. This is your chance to become the kind of leader our world needs now."

Mendes' foundation was founded in 2019 and it seeks to inspire the youth of today and to empower them to bring change by taking action and giving back. (ANI)

