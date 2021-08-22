Washington [US], August 21 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes, on Friday, released his highly anticipated single 'Summer of Love' with an accompanying music video.

According to People magazine, the music video, directed by Matty Peacock, was shot in Majorca, Spain and follows the 'Treat You Better' singer as he experiences a carefree dream summer.

From driving a red convertible to hanging out at the beach with friends, cliff jumping, and a shirtless Mendes laying on a boat, the song's music video shows him singing along to the lyrics of his feel-good song.

In a statement, Mendes said, "I hope this song makes people feel free, free from the weight of life, even if just for a moment."

"It was the summer of love. A delicate daydream. And for a couple of months. It felt like we were 18. It was the summer of La-la-love," sings Mendes in the song.

As per People magazine, in a recent interview, the singer said he drew inspiration for 'Summer of Love' from the time off he spent with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, in Miami.

"Time was kind of stopped and it really just felt like we were kids again, you know? And we were able to just find ourselves and it was a beautiful kind of time. And that's what I wrote the song about," said Mendes.

'Summer of Love' was produced by Tainy, a Puerto Rican record producer who worked with Mendes on his recent single 'KESI (Remix)'.

Upon the song's release, Niall Horan posted a video on his Instagram story showing support for Mendes. "Well would you look at this," said Horan before he sang the lyrics to 'Summer of Love' while wearing the single's sweatshirt. Horan captioned the video "love this and miss ya bud."

On Monday, Mendes shared a video and series of pictures on Instagram strutting in his single's merchandise.

Earlier this month, the singer celebrated his 23rd birthday with Cabello and his friends in New York City. Cabello shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself kissing Mendes on the cheek to mark the occasion. "Feliz cumpleanos mi amor. Thankful for your existence everyday," she wrote in the caption. (ANI)

