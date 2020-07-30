Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): As Hollywood mourned the demise of veteran star Olivia de Havilland, actor George Hamilton recalled working with her in the movie 'Light in the Piazza'.

The duo had shared screen space for the American romantic-drama film in 1962.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan Birthday: Fans Pour In Warm Wishes on Twitter, Call Him a Cinematic Genius.

Hamilton took a trip down memory lane of their shooting time and recalled how "amazing" she was and said, "this is a woman who you have the greatest respect for," cited The Hollywood Reporter.

The 80-year-old actor dubbed her as someone who had "great style" with a "wonderful British accent", and also remembered how amazed he was to see that 'she had this whole side of her that was scamp and funny".

Also Read | Credit De Do Yaar: Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire and 13 Other Lyricists Call Out Music Streaming Platforms With a Song (Watch Video).

"Over the years, Olivia de Havilland was a friend of my mother's as well, and my mother loved her. We had a house here and she would come by and have dinner from time to time, but it was never quite the same. I always felt like I wished Olivia de Havilland had been my girlfriend. I had to admit that, I don't know why, I just thought she was just amazing," The Hollywood Reporter cited the 'Act One' actor as saying.

Olivia de Havilland, the star of the classic movie 'Gone With the Wind', died earlier this week at the age of 104. The news of her demise was confirmed by her former lawyer Suzelle M. Smith to Variety.

The senior actor, who was one of the remaining actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, was a two-time Academy Award winner and has received many accolades for her stellar performances.

In 1940, the veteran actor won the Oscars for her performance in 'The Heiress' and 'To Each His Own'. She then was given the Academy Award nominations for 'Gone With the Wind', 'The Snake Pit', and 'Hold Bach the Dawn'.

The actor who ruled Hollywood's Golden Age had a boasting career spanned from 1935 to 1988. Born to British parents in Tokyo, the actor appeared in more than 45 films and had a strong imprint in the industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)