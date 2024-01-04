Entertainment News | Shefali Shah Expresses Gratitude for Overwhelming Response to 'Three Of Us'

Agency News ANI| Jan 04, 2024 06:20 PM IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Actor Shefali Shah once again left audience mesmerised with her acting skills. She is being appreciated for her performance in 'Three of US'.

Directed by Avinash Arun, 'Three of Us' tells the tale of Shailaja Desai (Shefali Shah), a former Mumbai high court clerk, who grapples with a degenerative brain disease slowly erasing her past. The film follows her courageous quest to relive her childhood memories with the help of her childhood friend and sweetheart, Pradip Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat).

The film was released in theatres last year but did not do well at the box office. However, the film is now receiving a lot of love on Netflix.

Taking a moment to acknowledge this outpouring of love and support, Shefali on Instagram wrote, "Thank you for all the love all of you (well most of you) are showering on 'THREE OF US' it's humbling and overwhelming. The interpretations you'll have of the minutest nuance, registering a look, a line, a gesture, a scene. It shows how deeply the film has affected you. This film was released in the theatres and it didn't do well at all. "

"But on OTT, even though it was released on the 2nd last day of 2023, a lot of you are touting it to be the best film of 2023 and that's a proof of what came from our hearts, will and has touched yours. We created something in complete honesty, giving it our all, baring ourselves which brought on surface your thoughts and feelings, and unhindered truth. Proving the strength of the connection between us and all of you even through a screen. And it just reinstates our faith in what we do, rather who we become, because you all believe it too. And we can't begin to thank you enough for it," she added.

Swanand Kirkire also played a pivotal role in the film. (ANI)

