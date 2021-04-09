New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor Shefali Shah has joined the cast of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming outing 'Doctor G'.

The powerhouse performer will essay the role of a senior doctor - Dr Nandini in the forthcoming film which is being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. For the first time, Ayushmann, Rakul and Shefali will share screen space together which has certainly piqued the curiosity of the viewers.

Speaking about Shefali joining the film, Anubhuti said, "I am thrilled to have Shefali join the team, she plays all her roles with so much ease and nuance-- I'm a fan! This being my first film, I'm really looking forward to working with such powerhouses of talent."

Shefali also spoke about featuring in the film and said, "I am excited to be a part of 'Doctor G'. The writers including Sumit, Saurabh, Vishal along with Anubhuti have written a fantastic script. I am really looking forward to collaborating with Anubhuti, Ayushmann, Junglee Pictures and the amazing team."

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'.

The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie. This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017) and 'Badhaai Ho' (2018).

Apart from 'Doctor G', Shefali will also be seen in 'Darlings' where she will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. She also has Vipul Shah's 'Human' and Netflix's 'Delhi Crime 2', the second part 'Delhi Crime'.

The first season of 'Delhi Crime' won the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards last year. Recently, Shefali's debut directorial venture 'Someday' was selected for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film and Video Competition.

Meanwhile, Rakul will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's 'MayDay', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Rakul will play the role of a pilot in 'MayDay', which is slated to release on April 29, 2022.

Rakul also has another movie titled 'Thank God', co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, in the pipeline.

Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

