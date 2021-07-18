Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): It was not easy for Shefali Shah to create the upcoming short film 'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji'.

She has not only starred in the film but also directed it and written it

Sharing her experience of juggling between acting and direction, Shefali took to Instagram and wrote: "Had to do one of the things I never do, see the monitor after I've done a shot. I never check my shots or how I look or how I performed.

"There is the director and DOP and prolific expert professionals to check it. But here I had no option but to not only see the monitor, check shots but see myself too."

'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' is produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd. and presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

Apart from it, Shefali will also be seen in 'Doctor G', 'Darlings' and 'Human'. (ANI)

