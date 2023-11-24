Makers of the upcoming action-packed web series Shehar Lakhot have unveiled its official trailer. Set in a fictional small marble mining town of Lakhot, the series is written and created by Navdeep Singh and Devika Bhagat and directed by Singh. Talking about the series, the director said, "Shehar Lakhot is a multilayered and nuanced noir crime drama that will take viewers through a labyrinth of human complexities, secrets, twists and betrayal." Shehar Lakhot: Chandan Roy Sanyal to Star in Navdeep Singh’s Amazon Show.

The trailer of the series takes the viewers into a world where treachery, hidden goals, and deception are the rules of the game, while murder, politics, blackmail, and love are the methods deployed. As the prodigal son is compelled to return to his homeland - the imaginary town of Lakhot - to confront his past, he accidentally becomes entangled in a deadly game, even as the city itself becomes a hazardous fight for vested interests, each with a hidden objective.

Navdeep, who is known for movies such as Manorama Six Feet Under and NH10, shared further details about the series and added, "The series is a labour of love, told through the kaleidoscopic lens of the interesting characters that reside in the city of Lakhot and brought alive by the fantastic performances of the cast, who have embraced the eccentricities and added their own unique flair to it."

Watch Shehar Lakhot Trailer Here:

The series features Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait. It also features Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal. Shehar Lakhot is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 30.