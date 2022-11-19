Dubai [UAE], November 19 (ANI): Seems like Shehnaaz Gill shares a great bond with singer Guru Randhawa. Days after their fun videos and pictures from a Diwali party surfaced online, Guru dropped a new video of him dancing with none other than Shehnaaz.

In the clip, Guru is seen making Shehnaaz twirl to his song 'Moon Rise'.

"Pa gayian shaman ne with my fav @shehnaazgill.. Should we do a video together," Guru captioned the post.

Shehnaaz even blushed while shaking a leg with Guru. She looked extremely beautiful in a green strapless gown. Guru twinned with her in a green jacket.

Shehnaaz and Guru's video has left their fans in awe.

"Woaaah. So beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Hell yes u both are looking fire video toh banta hai," another one wrote. The two are currently in Delhi for an event.

In October, Guru dropped a adorable video with Shehnaazon social media. In his post shared on Instagram, Shehnaaz was seen dancing with Guru. The two were all smiles as they enjoyed dancing with each other. Addressing Shehnaaz as 'India's favourite', he wrote, "With India's fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali."

Shehnaaz rose to fame with his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also a part of the family entertainer. (ANI)

