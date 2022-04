New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Punjab and soaking in 'DDLJ' vibes in the fields of her hometown.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor shared a Reel in which she can be seen sitting on a tractor, dressed in a pink-and-purple salwar kameez.

Also Read | Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Sweating It out in Practice Session for Jhulan Goswami Biopic.

Then she jumps off the tractor and adorably runs in the fields, as if in a romantic Bollywood song.

"Mera pind ... mere khet #shehnaazgill," she captioned the clip.

Also Read | Yash on KGF Chapter 2: Expecting Huge Numbers, but Not Thinking About Breaking Records.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcAhotyrzw1/

Fans showered Shehnaaz with compliments in the comments section.

"Old sana is back," a social media user wrote.

"Good to see her enjoying alot. always be like this sana," another added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show 'Shape of You'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)